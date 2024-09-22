Diaz double lifts Liverpool to victory over Bournemouth

[Source: Reuters]

Luis Diaz scored twice in two first-half minutes as Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League with an emphatic victory over Bournemouth at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s team, beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest last weekend, thought they had fallen behind after only five minutes when Antoine Semenyo turned in Justin Kluivert’s cross, only for the goal to be disallowed by the video assistant referee for offside.

The Reds responded in ruthless fashion, going close through Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez before Diaz rounded Kepa Arrizabalaga and slid the ball into an empty net to open the scoring.

The Colombian struck again moments later to double the hosts’ lead, collecting Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pass and firing through Kepa’s legs from close range.

Nunez, making his first Premier League start since April, made it 3-0 with a tremendous, curling drive – his first top-flight goal since a 3-1 home win over Sheffield United over five months ago.

Summer signing Federico Chiesa enjoyed a lively cameo on his Premier League debut, sending a long-range effort straight into Kepa’s arms before striking the woodwork late on – albeit from an offside position.

Bournemouth were also denied by the crossbar in the latter stages as Andoni Iraola’s team slipped to a second successive league defeat.

The win lifted Liverpool top of the Premier League before Sunday’s game between last season’s top two – Manchester City and Arsenal.