Champs Rewa eye IDC trophy

[file photo]

Fresh off their Extra Premier League triumph, Rewa FC is heading into the FMF Inter District Championship 2025 full swing and fully prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.

Coach Priyant Mannu says that the Delta Tigers are focused on bringing home the one major trophy that has eluded them in recent seasons.

“I think we have a good season this year so far in the EPL. So, in the tournaments we lost in two finals. This is the last tournament, IDC, so we will see who we face first and prepare accordingly. This is a different tournament compared to Fiji Fact and BOG, this is a one-week tournament, so the fittest team will survive.”

Article continues after advertisement

The coach says they have all key players who featured throughout the season available, ensuring they will field a full-bodied team at the IDC.

He urged Rewa supporters to keep their belief strong, acknowledging the long drought since their last tournament win.

The FMF IDC 2025 starts from next Tuesday in Ba.

You can catch live commentary of all the matches on Radio Fiji Two.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.