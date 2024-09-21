Cats forward stars in emphatic win over Suns

[Source: AFL]

Aishling Moloney put on a show with four incredible goals as Geelong stormed to its first win of the season on Saturday, destroying Gold Coast by 69 points at People First Stadium.

Following a poor loss last week to Carlton, the Cats were in no mood to mess about, purring to a 50-point half-time lead and running out commanding 15.6 to 4.3 winners.

It was a horror performance by the Suns, their second shellacking at home in 2024, after a 54-point first-round loss to St Kilda. Three goals in the final quarter gave them a modicum of respectability.

Geelong took advantage of the warm and sunny conditions, punishing Gold Coast on turnover to kick four unanswered goals in the first quarter and another four without answer in the second to lead 50-0 at half-time.

They kicked the first 10 goals of the match before Gold Coast skipper Tara Bohanna broke the home team’s drought midway through the third term.

Moloney was magnificent with a career-best haul.

She kicked two goals in the first half and two more in the third quarter, with her running and bouncing a feature as she routinely streamed away from her struggling Suns opponents.

Jackie Parry also had two of her three goals at the half as the Cats consistently won the ball back and linked up through the middle of the ground with spare numbers seemingly at every contest.

Nina Morrison did a great job minding Charlie Rowbottom at stoppages early in the match and then exploding away from congestion to lead the midfield charge.

Mikayla Bowen also had a wonderful match, kicking one goal and adding three goal assists from her 25 touches, giving Gold Coast headaches with her speed around the contest.

Shelley Scott (three goals), Rebecca Webster and Darcy Moloney were also excellent, as was Claudia Gunjaca, who won the ball back 11 times for her team.

Gold Coast was fumbly and looked flat-footed against its hungry opponents and now has just one draw from its first four matches of the season.