Foord embracing life in Ba with Bula FC

[Photo: FILE]

Extra Bula FC’s young goalkeeper Matt Foord says he is settling well into life in Fiji as the club continues to build its identity in the OFC Pro League.

The 20-year-old is among several international players who have joined the newly formed side, which has been operating for just a few months.

Foord says the transition has been a major change in his life but one he is enjoying as he adapts to both the team and the local culture.

“It’s been very good. It’s a big change in my life personally. It’s a very new club but there’s been a lot of work done behind the scenes to build it.”

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the environment within the team has helped him settle quickly.

“It’s a very professional environment and settling into Fiji, it almost feels like my home already.”

Foord also highlighted the support from the Ba community and his teammates as key factors in his adjustment.

“The culture is brilliant. The people in Ba are very kind and they look after us. The local players are very inclusive and the squad is coming together well.”

He believes the strong team culture being built will translate into performances on the field.

The Bula FC will take on South Island United at 4pm this afternoon, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.