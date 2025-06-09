Fiji dominates Pacific Rim Deaf Rugby 7s tournament

Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

The Fiji men’s and women’s Deaf Rugby 7s teams stormed through the Pacific Rim Deaf Rugby 7s Tournament, both going unbeaten and capping off their campaigns with commanding victories in their respective finals.

The men’s team secured a dominant 40–10 win over Australia in the final.

Fiji led 21–10 at halftime and returned for the second spell with renewed intensity, shutting out their opponents to seal a convincing victory and claim the 2025 title.

Article continues after advertisement

Earlier in the day, the Fijians recorded dominant wins in the second round of pool play, defeating Australia 38–7, blanking Japan 40–0, and overpowering Samoa 44–5.

The unbeaten run not only secured the championship for Fiji but also showcased the team’s growing strength and depth on the international stage in deaf rugby.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.