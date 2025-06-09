Drua aware of Red’s kicking game

[Photo: FILE]

The Queensland Reds’ kicking game will be a key focus for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua as they prepare to face the visitors this Saturday in Lautoka for their Round Four Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash.

Head coach Glen Jackson acknowledged the Reds’ strength in this area, noting that they currently lead the competition in kicks per game this season. He expects the visitors to use this tactic strategically to disrupt the Drua’s style of play.

Despite anticipating this approach, Jackson emphasized that his side will remain committed to their own brand of rugby, aiming to deliver an exciting performance for their home fans rather than being dictated by the opposition’s tactics.

“The big thing is that we don’t get bored they’re the kicking game, and our back field is really important, and also just play a lot of rugby. They are fantastic team, very well coached.”

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Meanwhile, the Reds are scheduled to arrive at Nadi International Airport at 4:45pm today.

They will take on the Drua at 3:30pm on Saturday, with the match to be broadcast live on FBC Sports.

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