Drua always home, says Ikanivere

Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere says he’s leaving the franchise with a full heart, hopeful that one day he may return.

The 25-year-old hooker, who confirmed his departure late this season, re-mains tight-lipped about his next club but says Fiji will always be home.

“Drua will always be home for me. And God-willingly, maybe two or three years’ time, I might be back and donning the Drua colours again and be here at home.”

While speculation continues around which overseas side he will join, Ikanivere says he’s leaving that part to the new club to reveal.

I’ll let the club do that. It’s their job to do that and I’ll just keep healthy and just wait for that moment.”

He bows out as one of the Drua’s most influential figures, leading with heart, humility and an unwavering commitment to Fijian rugby.

He will lead the Flying Fijians in their upcoming test matches, and first up is Australia at 3.30pm on Sunday.

The match will air live on FBC Sports.

