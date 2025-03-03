India beat New Zealand to top Group A

[Source: Times of India]

India beat New Zealand by 44 runs in a low-scoring contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday to top Group A in the Champions Trophy.

Electing to field, New Zealand restricted India to 249-9 with Matt Henry (5-42) leading their superb bowling display backed up by their characteristic sharp catching.

Shreyas Iyer (79), Axar Patel (42) and Hardik Pandya (45) scored valuable runs but India still settled for a below-par total.

Varun Chakravarthy (5-42) helped India bundle out New Zealand for 205 despite Kane Williamson’s classy 81.

India will face Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday.

New Zealand will take on South Africa in the second semi-final in Lahore on Wednesday.

