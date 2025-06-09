Clark fights his way from prison to the ring

Source : FBC Sport / Facebook

Heavyweight boxer Lance Clark will step into the ring at the Zeg Kings Boxing event tomorrow, competing in Fiji for the very first time against Senivalati Ratu in the heavyweight category.

Once trapped in the grip of gang life, Clark only knew the streets until veteran coach Grady Stewart, who has trained UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock and World Heavyweight Champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne, saw potential in him and challenged him to turn his fight into purpose.

Clark answered that call with relentless dedication, dominating every CrossFit challenge and drilling boxing fundamentals for up to 12 hours a day.

He says he has started learning the fundamentals of the sport and looks forward to improving as he progresses.

“For me it started long time ago when my uncle used to teach me a few things but now he has passed away. In terms of experience, I had a little bit but not the right way.”

For five years, he lived a violent life in prison until he became a Christian and channeled that anger into the boxing ring.

Now, he’s using his journey to inspire others, keeping kids away from gangs and proving that even lost time can be transformed into purpose.

The Kings Boxing Promotions kicks off at 5pm tomorrow at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, with LIVE coverage on viti.plus.

