Chelsea edge Villa in WSL opener

[Source: Reuters]

Reigning Women’s Super League champions Chelsea got their campaign off to a winning start, beating Aston Villa 1-0 at home as a goal from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd gave new coach Sonia Bompastor all three points in her first league game in charge.

The 44-year-old Frenchwoman, who took over the reins from Emma Hayes, saw her team start brightly with winger Guro Reiten firing two efforts just wide, but Villa had a few chances of their own in an even first half.

Sweden’s Rytting Kaneryd fired Chelsea into the lead in the 36th minute, scything from left to right across the box before pulling the ball back onto her left foot and curling the ball into the top-left corner for an exquisite finish.

Article continues after advertisement

Villa’s Rachel Daly almost pulled her side level early in the second half, but her looping header from just inside the penalty area bounced off the top of the crossbar and away to safety.

The visitors looked much more robust than the side that finished seventh in the 12-team league last season, but they struggled at times with Chelsea’s press, often giving the ball away in their own half.

Villa exerted plenty of pressure late on and Daly again went close with a header from a corner, but Chelsea keeper Hannah Hampton pulled off a brilliant save and followed it up shortly afterwards with another stop from fellow keeper Sabrina D’Angelo to secure the victory.