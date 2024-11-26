Tyson-Paul promoter responds to rigging rumors

Mike Tyson (black gloves) fights Jake Paul (silver gloves) at AT&T Stadium [Source: Reuters]

Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions said in a statement Monday that recent speculation that Paul’s Nov. 15 record-breaking match against Mike Tyson was rigged or scripted is “incorrect and baseless.”

The company, which partnered with Netflix for what was the most-streamed global sporting event in history, insisted they complied with all appropriate regulations for a match that was sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR).

Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) earned a unanimous decision against former heavyweight champion Tyson (50-7, 44 KOs). The judges scored it 80-72, 79-73, 79-73, with the former YouTube star winning the striking battle 78-18 across eight two-minute rounds.

The event attracted a record-breaking gate at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 15 with 72,300 fans in attendance leading to $18,117,072 in total revenue, a record for boxing and mixed martial events held outside of Las Vegas. Netflix saw the fight peak at a record 65 million concurrent streams.

However, reaction to the fight came with questions about its authenticity from big names in the sport, including Hall of Famer Oscar de la Hoya, who posted on social media, “Everybody is talking about how staged this fight was. I do believe it was scripted and I believe that Tyson was certainly held back.

Paul himself fueled some of the rumors when asked in the post-match press conference whether he took his foot off the gas in round three. “Yeah, definitely. Definitely a bit,” he told reporters. “I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn’t want to hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt.”

MVP said it was “illogical and inane” to suggest the company would risk a new and potentially lucrative partnership with Netflix by breaking the rules.

MVP’s co-founder, Nakisa Bidarian, defended Paul, a YouTube millionaire-turned-pro athlete.