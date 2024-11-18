Tyson 'almost died' months before Paul defeat

Mike Tyson has described his loss to Jake Paul as a personal victory, revealing the serious health struggles he overcame earlier this year to step back into the ring.

The 58-year-old boxing legend lost to the YouTuber-turned-boxer by unanimous decision during their eight-round fight in Texas on Friday.

Despite the result, Tyson took to Instagram to share his perspective on the experience.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won, I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in the ring one last time.”

Tyson revealed that he faced life-threatening health issues just months before the fight.

“I almost died in June. Had eight blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight, so I won.”

The bout, held at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium, faced heavy criticism for being lackluster, with fans booing toward the end.

Tyson managed to land only 18 punches during the eight rounds compared to Paul’s 78. This marked Tyson’s seventh loss in 57 professional fights.

The fight had been originally scheduled for July but was postponed due to medical advice after Tyson suffered a stomach ulcer flare-up.

He has now disclosed that the situation was far more severe than initially reported.