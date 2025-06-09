Singh fires warning ahead of showdown

James Singh

James Singh is confident as he prepares to face longtime rival Semi Dauloloma at Saturday night’s Zeg Kings Boxing event.

Singh warned Dauloloma not to rely too much on his left hook.

“Yeah, Semi, make sure you get that left hook a bit tight, brother, because you’re going to need it. My chin is open, you’re probably depending on that left hook. I’m giving you my chin to wack it this time, brother.”

Article continues after advertisement

He challenged Dauloloma’s preparation and warned that any last-minute tricks would be exposed.

“Let’s go. How many left hooks are you going to give me? Around 10, 12? But hey, I’m listening to those feet, brother. Stop putting in the work at the last minute. If you’ve done something dodgy in this training camp, I’ll find out. I’ll find out, boy.”

The fight will take place at Vodafone Arena and stream live on FBC’s pay-per-view website, Vitiplus, for $99 FJD.



Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.