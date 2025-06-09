Pacquiao 'can be looked at' for Crocker: Conlan

[Source: BBC]

A world title defence against Manny Pacquiao “can definitely be looked at” for IBF welterweight champion Lewis Crocker, according to the Belfast fighter’s manager Jamie Conlan.

Crocker won the title with a split decision verdict against Paddy Donovan in September and he, along with Conlan, has met with Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith to explore what the next move will be.

A February showdown with Conor Benn in London or voluntary defence in Belfast remain the two most likely options, but Conlan confirmed contact has been made with Pacquiao’s manager Sean Gibbons about the possibility of taking on the Hall of Fame inductee.

Article continues after advertisement

Pacquiao returned to the ring after a four-year absence in July to challenge WBC champion Mario Barrios with the fight ending in a majority draw.

The 46-year-old former eight-division champion is keen to secure another crack at welterweight honours and is expected to challenge WBA champion Rolando Romero next, but should that fail to materialise, Conlan said the carrot of the IBF title could entice ‘Pac Man’ to look towards Crocker.

“I reached out to Sean Gibbons of Manny Pacquiao’s team last night [Tuesday],” Conlan told BBC Sport NI.

“They are trying to do ‘Rolly’ Romero but if that can’t be done, then we are going to have communication.

“Romero and the WBA [title] is their first port of call, but he is strong on the idea if something can be done, it can definitely be looked at. What a rise it would be to fight Manny Pacquiao.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.