Injury forces Ravalaca out of Super Welterweight Title bout

Mikaele Ravalaca. [File Photo]

Local professional boxer Mikaele Ravalaca has been forced to withdraw from his highly anticipated Super Welterweight Title bout this weekend after sustaining an injury during a recent brawl, Zeg Kings Boxing promoter Naroon Buksh has confirmed.

According to Buksh, Ravalaca shared photos of the injury, which effectively ruled him out of Saturday’s fight.

He was originally scheduled to face William Korocariwi at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Stepping in to replace Ravalaca is Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana, who will now go head-to-head with Korocariwi.

“The title fight will continue; we’ll have Ratu Rakuro fighting in that title bout.”

Buksh added that they are currently awaiting Ravalaca’s official medical certificate to formalise his withdrawal.

Reflecting on the tragic incident last year involving Ubaid Haider, who passed away following a bout, Buksh emphasized that boxer safety remains the promotion’s top priority.

The Zeg Kings Boxing Promotion event is set to take place this Saturday at the Vodafone Arena.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.