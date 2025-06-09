Infamous Zhou arrives in Fiji for Singh showdown

Runqi Zhou

Sydney-based Australian boxer Runqi Zhou arrived in Fiji today with his team for the much anticipated clash at the Zeg Kings Boxing Promotions event this Saturday.

Zhou makes his return to the country after last year’s controversial fight against late Ubaid Haidar, a contest that ended with Haidar hospitalized.

When questioned if a similar outcome was expected against his upcoming opponent, a warm yet confident Zhou was quick to dismiss the notion.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite a slight language barrier, Zhou says his only intention is for a clean, fair boxing match.

“No, I don’t want, I don’t think so. This is not a good idea; I just want boxing,”

Zhou is set to challenge local talent Junior Binnu Singh for the WBA Oceania Super Bantamweight title.

He extended his gratitude to promoter Naroon Buksh for providing him with another opportunity to fight in Fiji.

The Zeg Kings Boxing Promotions event will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva and is scheduled to be streamed LIVE on FBC’s pay-per-view website, vitiplus, for $99FJD.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.