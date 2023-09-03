Chris Eubank Jr wins middleweight rematch

Chris Eubank Jr beat Liam Smith by TKO in round 10 [Source: BBC]

Eubank, 33, dropped Smith, 35, in the fourth round, the same round in which the Liverpudlian beat him in their first fight back in January.

Although Eubank was not able to press this advantage, he continued to dominate at Manchester Arena with an impressive range of shots.

And in round 10 the referee stopped the fight after Smith went down again.

“What happened tonight was supposed to happen in January,” Eubank told Sky Sports. “I trained hard, the focus is always there and I dedicate my life to this sport.”

Smith admitted he had not been at his best, as he struggled with his movement after appearing to pick up an ankle injury.

“Chris was the better man tonight,” he said. “Chris knows how I was with the weight and after the injury, I came down three stone.