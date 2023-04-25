Waiver applied for by councils

[Source: Nausori Town Council/ Website]

The Nasinu and Nausori Town Councils are seeking approval from the Local Government Ministry to waive rate arrears for some.

The two councils say this waiver, should it be approved, be only for those who are genuinely facing hardships.

Chief Executive, Anurashika Bari says the two councils are owed around 14 million dollars in unpaid rates.

Article continues after advertisement

She says the council has taken a huge number of residential ratepayers to court over non-payment of rates.



[Source: Nausori Town Council/ Website]

However, she stresses that there are a few ratepayers who are not in a position to pay their rates.

“We have forwarded the cases to the Ministry of Local Government to seek the minister’s approval to waive the rate arrears. Last year around 7 to 10 has been waived for Nasinu alone but these were really genuine cases. There are also ratepayers who claim they face hardship but when we do means test then we find out it’s not actually a genuine hardship so in those cases we do tell them that you have financial capabilities to pay off and we work with them to do.”

Bari says they are taking a lot of action to recover the dues.

“Ratepayers who owe rates are actually residential ratepayers. One good thing that we have seen because we have been enforcing ratepayers to come forward, have a discussion because we know during the pandemic a lot of people did face financial difficulties and we are thankful to those ratepayers who have come forward and have done their payment arrangement so we encouraging the other ratepayers who haven’t come forward so please come forward, talk to council officials and see how best they can work with the councils in order to clear their rates.”

Bari says those ratepayers who owe the council below $5000 have been taken to the Small Claims Tribunal while the others have been taken to the Magistrates Court.

Bari reiterates that they need funds to improve their services.

She is also urging ratepayers to take advantage of the rates amnesty period.