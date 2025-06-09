Villagers hope for strong seawall against coastal erosion

The people of Lakeba Village in Namuka, Macuata, are calling for the construction of a strong and durable seawall to protect them from worsening coastal erosion.

Village Headman Apenisa Kolivuso says fears remain high that parts of the village could be swept away during a major disaster, putting the 37 homes at risk.

He adds that the situation has already worsened, with waves reaching the village and even sweeping boats onto land.

“We are already facing disasters, with waves and water reaching our village, even sweeping boats onto the village ground. The fear now is what could happen over time if this continues for our village.”

Despite appeals for assistance, villagers continue to maintain their man-made seawall with rocks to provide a temporary barrier during high tides.

Kolivuso says mangroves have provided some natural protection, but a more permanent solution is urgently needed.

“Luckily, we still have mangroves, which provide great support to our shoreline, especially during strong winds and currents moving toward the village frontage. But we are hoping that high walls could be constructed in the near future to safeguard our village.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Waterways has confirmed that studies are being carried out, and protective measures for Lakeba’s shoreline are expected soon.



