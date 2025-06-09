Trauma and neglect fueling youth drug crisis

file photo

The country is facing a growing crisis as more children fall into drug-related activities, fueled by poverty, neglect, and a lack of parental support.

Father Ioane Sigarara warns that many young people from struggling families seek belonging outside the home, exposing themselves to dangerous influences.

He stresses that this is not just about bad choices but reflects deep-rooted social problems that demand urgent action.

“There is no doubt about that. When I started off my work as a young priest, my first ministry was basically in substance abuse. But I spent 15 years in substance abuse. And for a time I ran the only rehab center here in Fiji that did quite a number of training for communities around Fiji.”

Father Sigarara adds that young people often turn to drugs to self-medicate, coping with unresolved pain and social hardships. Society, he says, must respond with compassion and rehabilitation rather than judgment.

“But the more I delved into substance abuse, I realized that what was behind it was a lot of trauma work. So that redirected my attention to going deeper into human trauma as one of the underlying causes behind the need for self-medication to calm many demons that are caused by so many issues.”

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran states the government is stepping up with targeted policies and partnerships with law enforcement, social services, and community groups.

Kiran emphasizes prevention, rehabilitation, and the creation of safe spaces as crucial tools to protect children from exploitation and substance abuse.

