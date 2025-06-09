Training turns sewing into sustainable livelihoods

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is driving skills training to help vulnerable groups build income and independence.

A week-long Basic Pattern and Garment Making Training was held at the Fiji National University’s School of Executive Management, Fashion and Design for 14 participants.

They came from Koroipita Model Town, Daulomani Safe Home, the Western branch of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities, and two carers from the Golden Age Home in Lautoka.

The program was delivered as a Training of Trainers, allowing participants to pass on tailoring skills within their organisations and communities.

For the Golden Age carers, it also means they can better provide clothing for residents in their care. Nine of the trainees are Social Welfare recipients supported through the Ministry’s protection programs.

Earlier this year, the Ministry provided sewing machines to the same organisations to set up small tailoring projects.

By adding structured training, it is ensuring participants gain the technical knowledge and confidence to make full use of the machines, generate income and sustain livelihoods.

