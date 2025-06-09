Training targets education standards

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Education FIJI]

Heads of Schools and senior managers have undergone leadership training designed to transform the way education is delivered across the country.

The program was based on the internationally recognised 7 Habits of Highly Effective People framework and led by FranklinCovey coaches Samuela Savou and Ashok Gore.

It focused on building leadership capacity, improving productivity, and strengthening school culture.

Participants engaged in group work and case studies, applying the 7 Habits model to real challenges faced in schools.

The framework emphasises proactive leadership, goal setting, prioritisation, teamwork, clear communication, collaboration, and continuous self-improvement.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro told the forum that school leaders were selected for their potential to be agents of change.

He urged them to take their roles seriously, provide firm direction for teachers and drive improvements that raise the quality of learning nationwide.

The Education Ministry said the training forms part of its wider commitment to empower school leaders to inspire students, support teachers and deliver results.

