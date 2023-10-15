Tragic collision claims life of 27-year-old

A tragic road accident has claimed the life of a 27-year-old female cashier from Votualevu in Nadi.

The devastating incident occurred this morning when the vehicle in which she was traveling in collided head-on with a bus in Low Cost road.

The bus was en route to Matavolivoli at approximately 9:30am when the collision transpired with the private vehicle, where the victim was a passenger in the back seat.

While the young cashier tragically lost her life on the spot, the driver of the private vehicle sustained serious injuries and was immediately transported to Nadi Hospital for medical attention.

The bus driver was taken into Police custody as investigations are underway.