Traditional landowners seek government support

Fijian free-tailed bat [Source: Rainforest Trust]

The traditional landowners of the Nakanacagi Bat sanctuary in Dreketi Macuata are hoping that the government will assist and support them in retaining full ownership of the land where the cave is located.

The sanctuary is home and also serves as an important lifeline for the survival and protection of the endangered Fijian free-tailed bat.

Bat Ranger Sanaila Tawake says that after conducting research since its inception in 2009, it was identified that the cave is on freehold land that belongs to the Matasawalevu cooperative.

He says that despite that, the traditional landowners of Naua, Nature Fiji, and the Matasawalevu cooperative continue to work together to protect the Nakanacagi bat sanctuary.

“That is the current challenge. While we try to protect the population of the bats, we also seek the government’s assistance by any chance of returning the land back to the traditional resource owner of Naua and protecting it for our future generation. There have been a lot of talks and consulting happening, but nothing has been achieved.”

Tawake adds that they have also noted an increase in the free-tailed bat population inside the cave since the ban in 2009.

Meanwhile, the land where the cave is located is currently not used, but the ownership title remains with the Matasawalevu cooperative.