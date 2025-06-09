Traditional knowledge meets tech in boost for Pacific literacy

The Pacific Community has marked International Literacy Day by urging a stronger focus on literacy across the region, combining traditional knowledge with modern digital tools.

SPC’s Educational Quality and Assessment Program Curriculum and Assessment Team Leader Doreen Tuala states many Pacific students continue to struggle to meet literacy standards at key stages of education.

“It’s very important for us because the data has shown that there is still a lot of work to be done within the Pacific in terms of improving students’ literacy achievements.”

Tuala points out that literacy is not just about English, stressing the importance of children developing reading and writing skills in their vernacular languages.

She adds that many Year 4 and Year 6 students are still falling below literacy and numeracy benchmarks.

She says it is crucial to act now, as data shows there is still significant work needed to improve students’ literacy achievements across the Pacific.

Nakelo Primary School student Setaita Vose adds that technology is helping preserve traditional storytelling.

“When we use digital tools, we can record our elders telling traditional stories, create online libraries of Pacific languages, and share our cultural knowledge with the world.”

This year’s International Literacy Day theme focuses on balancing technology with traditional literacy to strengthen learning while safeguarding Pacific heritage.

