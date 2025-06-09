Tourist safety remains a priority, stresses Gavoka

Source: Tourism Fiji [file photo]

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has reassured travellers that Fiji remains a safe destination.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka has reiterated that tourism operators in Fiji maintain the highest standards, and the safety and security of visitors is a priority for all local authorities.

In response to the move by the United Kingdom Foreign Office to put Fiji in the list of countries that have risks of methanol poisoning from tainted alcoholic drinks, despite no confirmed case, Gavoka says it could be connected to the isolated ‘Pina Colada’ case last year.

Article continues after advertisement

In this incident, he says, tests done both in Fiji and New Zealand concluded that no harmful substances were found in the drinks.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka [file photo]

Gavoka says the Ministry, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Fiji Police Force, diplomatic channels, and tourism partners, continues to prioritise the health and safety of all visitors, and remains transparent in its ongoing monitoring and communications.

He stresses that the highest priority is given to the safety and security of our citizens and visitors alike, and the authorities will continue to monitor and implement measures that enforce this.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.