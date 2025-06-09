TLTB develops new subdivisions, boosts landowner returns

[Photo: FILE]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board is stepping up land development efforts, with new residential subdivisions now ready for sale and more infrastructure work underway in agricultural areas.

TLTB Chief Executive Solomone Nata says the Board’s Estate Services Division has completed two fully serviced subdivisions – Vunitavola and Varavu -in the past year.

Nata says the developments include tarsealed and gravel roads, with electricity and water already connected.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that TLTB covered the full development costs on behalf of landowners.

He further adds that the move allows landowners to earn better returns through the issuing of individual residential leases once the lots are sold.

“We bear all the costs for the landowners, and these are ready for selling right now. We’ll recover the costs, and the landowners will receive a much better return from the practice of issuing individual leases for residential purposes in the area”

Nata also confirms TLTB has received about $1 million from the government to construct roads on previously unformed excess land.

Works are planned or underway at Kasavu, Navunibua, Nabulula, Navunisorua in Wailase, and Burenitu in Kasavu.

Nata says the developments are aimed at improving land use, increasing lease opportunities, and ensuring stronger financial returns for iTaukei landowners.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.