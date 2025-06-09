Three lives lost in 48 hours

File Photo

Three people including a 10-year-old girl have died in separate road accidents over the past two days.

Police report that the first incident occurred on Friday along Kings Road near Vitogo in Lautoka, where a 47-year-old woman, a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old man, collided with an oncoming truck while overtaking.

She sustained serious injuries and later died.

The second accident happened yesterday afternoon along Kings Road in Navola, Korolevu, Sigatoka.

A 10-year-old girl, riding with her father, died after their vehicle veered off the road and struck a post. Her father and three other passengers remain admitted at Sigatoka Hospital.

In the third incident, a woman in her 30s was killed in an alleged hit-and-run along Stinson Parade in Suva last night.

Police say she was crossing the road when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. She was rushed to CWM Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. Authorities are now searching for the driver.

The national road death toll has increased to 52, compared with 42 during the same period last year.

