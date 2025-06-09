Tappoo sweeps four music awards

Fiji-born singer Sumeet Tappoo swept four major awards at the 2025 CLEF Music Awards in Mumbai.

Out of nine nominations, Tappoo excelled across genres, taking home Best Album for Dil Pareshan Karta Hai, a collaboration with legendary lyricist Gulzar and composer Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale.

He also shared three awards with his mentor Anup Jalota: Best Devotional Artist for Hari, Best Classical Artist for Chaturang, and Best Sufi Artist for Meherbaniyan, all from their collaborative album Legacy.

The CLEF Music Awards are widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most prestigious honors, celebrating outstanding achievement across multiple musical genres.

Tappoo dedicated his wins to his family, wife Krupali and daughters Saisha and Meera and paid tribute to his spiritual guide, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai.

