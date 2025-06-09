Safer homes promised for vulnerable settlements

Thousands of Fijians in vulnerable urban settlements face increasing risks from flooding, cyclones and rising sea levels.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa said the Fiji Resilient Informal Settlements Program was a transformative initiative implemented with UN Habitat, the Ministry of Local Government and the Ministry of Housing.

He states the program strengthens resilience in informal urban settlements exposed to climate and disaster risks.

Nalumisa added the Agreement of Cooperation was first signed in October 2018 and has been expanded through successive amendments, most recently extended until May 2027 at no extra cost with a budget of $7.10 million.

He outlined that the program operates in 16 settlements across four municipalities,including Lami, Sigatoka, Nadi and Lautoka.

Nalumisa said the program has three main components: developing city-level climate action plans, building household and community capacity and delivering critical infrastructure such as drainage upgrades, evacuation centres and footpaths to improve flood mitigation and safe access.

Other planned projects include drainage and sanitation improvements, human resource centres, community halls, dispensary units and food storage facilities across multiple settlements. Nalumisa said by May 2027, at least 16 infrastructure projects will be completed and handed over, providing safer and more resilient living conditions for thousands of Fijians.

He emphasized knowledge management and advocacy are key, with a platform established to capture lessons learned, share best practices, and engage communities, policymakers, and stakeholders.

The program’s structured financial framework ties payments to measurable outputs, ensuring accountability and proper use of funds.

He made these comments in response to a question raised by the Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Jovesa Vocea regarding the Fiji Resilient Informal Settlements Program and its planned activities to mitigate climate change impacts and reduce disaster risks in vulnerable communities.

