Rabuka plays key role in shaping OACPS-EU Agreement

This morning, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka participated in a pivotal meeting of the Pacific ACP group in Rarotonga, Cook Islands.

The meeting focused on crucial aspects concerning the Institutional Arrangements for the OACPS-EU Partnership Agreement and the PACP Regional Protocol.

The discussions primarily centered on the interim measures required to operationalize the new institutional structures established under the Samoa Agreement.

These interim arrangements are necessary until the completion of the Review of the Regional Architecture.



Rabuka emphasized the significance of this meeting in ensuring that the Samoa Agreement seamlessly aligns with the Regional Architecture, with a primary focus on serving the best interests of the Member States.

Despite the Agreement being signed on September 15th, there is still much work to be done to ensure its alignment with the Regional Architecture and the support of Member States’ best interests.

Rabuka elaborated on the use of interim arrangements to facilitate the operationalization of the new institutional structures until the Review of the Regional Architecture is finalized.

This review is expected to bring about essential reforms that correspond to the evolving realities and aspirations of the group.



Additionally, Rabuka highlighted the availability of funding sources under the Samoa Agreement, which can play a crucial role in supporting the operationalization of the institutional arrangements.

However, he stressed the importance of making decisions with careful consideration, emphasizing prudent financial planning and strategic resource allocation.

The PACP meeting in Rarotonga convened leaders from across the Pacific region to deliberate on these critical matters and chart a course that ensures the long-term success of the OACPS-EU Partnership Agreement and the PACP Regional Protocol.