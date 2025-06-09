Rabuka meets Trump in New York

source: Fiji Government/ Facebook

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his wife, Suluweti met US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Prime Minister described the meeting as a chance to reaffirm the importance of people-to-people ties and deepen the friendship between Fiji and the United States.

He posted about this encounter briefly on his Official Facebook Page.

Rabuka also joined hundreds of Fijians who gathered in New York to celebrate Fiji Day. The diaspora community travelled from across the United States and Canada including New Jersey, Washington and the West Coast.

Addressing those present, the Prime Minister acknowledged the resilience of Fijians abroad, calling them proud ambassadors of Fiji’s culture and values.

He reflected on Fiji’s journey since independence and highlighted his engagements at the UNGA, where he pushed for stronger recognition of Pacific issues.

Rabuka also reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to peace, inclusivity and sustainable development. He announced that his government will roll out a new diaspora strategy to strengthen links with Fijians overseas.

The evening, according to a statement posted on the Fiji Government Official Facebook Page, it was filled with tradition and festivity.

It included a cultural welcome to lively performances, feasting and music.

