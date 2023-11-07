Rabuka apologizes to MSG Caucus

[Source: Supplied]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has apologized to the Melanesian Spearhead Group caucus for the statement he made regarding the discharge of treated water from the Fukushima Plant in Japan.

During a meeting today Rabuka addressed the Leaders Caucus clarifying his stance.

He explained to officials that his earlier statement was not intended to oppose the collective views of the MSG nations.

He underlined that his statement was a representation of a sovereign nation’s perspective, based on scientific knowledge.

Acknowledging his previous misalignment with the spirit of the Port Vila Accord, which was deliberated during the MSG Meeting in Port Vila, Rabuka expressed his regret for any misunderstanding caused.

The leaders had collectively agreed to adopt a precautionary approach, promoting open dialogue and information sharing between the Pacific Island Forum’s Panel of Experts, the IAEA, and Japanese Experts, specifically concerning the issue of discharging ALPS nuclear waste water.

Additionally, the leaders urged Japan not to proceed with this discharge until conclusive scientific evidence unequivocally demonstrated its safety.

Up until this point, MSG member nations had refrained from taking individual action on this matter, aligning themselves with the broader PIF countries in accepting the IAEA’s offer to establish an elevated dialogue mechanism with the PIF, as well as a permanent monitoring presence at Fukushima.

PIF countries have also collectively agreed to include the Fukushima issue as a standing item on the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting agenda.

The apology and the clarifications provided by Prime Minister Rabuka reflects a commitment to solidarity, cooperation, and informed decision-making among the MSG member nations.

The leaders are dedicated to maintaining the safety and well-being of their nations and the Pacific region at large.