PRF calls for action

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo.

The Pacific Recycling Foundation has warned that Fiji’s tourism future is at risk unless urgent action is taken on waste management.

The Foundation welcomed Dr Paresh Pant as the new CEO of Tourism Fiji to lead the charge.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo said tourism was Fiji’s lifeline, but without a sustainable environment, the industry cannot survive.

He stressed that the waste crisis is one of the greatest threats to the sector and the ongoing partnership between PRF and Tourism Fiji for turning sustainability from concept into action.

Deo highlighted that since 2022, the partnership has strengthened recycling advocacy, improved waste management, and supported grassroots recyclers, known as Collection Pillars.

He warned that tourists produce seven times more plastic waste per person per day than local households, and there is an urgent need for coordinated action to protect Fiji’s environment while sustaining tourism growth.

Looking ahead, Deo said PRF is ready to work with Dr. Pant on high-impact initiatives, including the Vaka Forum Series and the Taveuni Waste Management Project, which will directly support hotels and resorts.

He added that embedding proper waste management into tourism marketing is now essential, and under Dr Pant’s leadership, the partnership will grow stronger.

