Poultry farming against all odds

Saras Wati Singh on her poultry farm. [Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji]

At 71, Saras Wati Singh of Lokia Road, Koronivia, is proving that age is no barrier to hard work and community impact.

For the past 20 years, Singh has managed a poultry shed once owned by her son, who migrated overseas. A subcontractor to Crest Chicken, she self-funds her entire operation, overseeing 6,300 chicks and employing three workers.

“I didn’t want the shed to go to waste. It keeps me working, earning, and helping others.”

Saras Wati Singh receives the Boiler Award. [Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji]

Her dedication was recently recognised when she won Broiler Farmer of the Year at the National Agriculture Show in Nadi.

Despite facing challenges, including a major flood three years ago, Singh has stayed committed to her work, crediting support from the Ministry of Agriculture for helping her improve operations.



[Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji]

She is also calling for assistance to upgrade her farm road, which is vital for transportation and daily operations.

Beyond poultry, Singh sells up to 300 bags of manure weekly to local farmers and gardens, contributing to food security and livelihoods in her community.

“When I earn, they will be earning too.”

Former Advisory Councillor Satish Kumar praised her efforts, calling her a “motivator to youth and women in the area.”

Having lost her husband in 2000, Singh continues to live with resilience and purpose, saying that the farm keeps her going.

