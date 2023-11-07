Policy development in progress

[Source: WWF]

The World Wildlife Fund is actively involved in assisting Fiji in the development of relevant policies concerning biodiversity and climate.

Regional Director Hanna Helsingen emphasized the importance of such policies for ensuring a sustainable future.

With a presence spanning over 28 years in Fiji, the World Wildlife Fund remains committed to supporting Pacific communities, their livelihoods, traditional practices, and cultures.

Article continues after advertisement

“We also have work supporting community-led turtle conservation and supporting the government around various policies to conserve biodiversity as well as turtles. We also work on sustainable fisheries, supporting the offshore, especially the tuna long-line industry, to help it become more sustainable and transparent.”

Helsingen also underscores their close collaboration with governments and communities in recognizing the essential links between healthy ecosystems, thriving communities, and sustainable economic development.