Public tip helps police identify boy in bullying video

A tip from a member of the public has led to the positive identification of a young boy who was seen being bullied in a viral social media video.

The victim was promptly located and escorted to the Korovou Police Station where his statement was recorded. Investigations are ongoing, and the suspects involved are expected to be brought in for questioning soon.

The Fiji Police Force has expressed appreciation for the public’s assistance in sharing information related to the case.

Article continues after advertisement

Authorities are urging parents and guardians to maintain open conversations with their children about the importance of making wise choices. They also stress the need for young people to associate with friends who encourage positive growth, rather than those who may lead them into troubling situations they might regret later.

The police say they remain committed to addressing bullying and protecting vulnerable members of the community.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.