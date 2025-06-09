PM unveils Ocean of Peace plan at UN

source: Fiji Government/ Facebook

The escalating strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific demands urgent attention.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka pointed this out in his speech at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He said creating a stable multipolar region requires guiding major powers toward peace, noting the direct connection between the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

Rabuka presented the Ocean of Peace initiative as the Pacific’s contribution to global order.

He said the concept, formally adopted by Pacific Leaders at the recent Pacific Islands Forum is rooted in mutual respect, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence.

He added that the initiative draws on the Pacific way, emphasizing calm, conciliatory, and orderly governance with peace grounded in history and faith.

Turning to global conflicts, Rabuka stressed that solutions must be based on truth, fairness, and respect for the dignity of all peoples.

He said sustainable peace cannot be selective, warning that ignoring facts or applying principles unevenly undermines efforts to resolve conflicts and threatens lasting global stability

