Lessons learnt by all says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the recent pardon of 2000 coup leader George Speight and mutiny leader Shane Stevens, by the Mercy Commission are stepping stone for unity and growth.

Speaking at the launch of the NaVualiku Fiji Tourism Development Program at Wasawasa Hotel in Savusavu, Rabuka reflected on the impact of past coups on Fiji’s development.

He admitted that many delays in the nation’s growth can be traced back to his actions in 1987 and those individuals involved in other similar events.

“For us that causes the instability of our nation, our actions take full responsibility for the delay in major development progress. It’s a blessing for those that served their terms in prisons because once they are out, they know that they did serve their years well.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that the release of Speight and Stevens should be a life lesson to everyone, as they completely served their terms after being accused and charged of their actions in the 2000 coup.

He says that it’s the same for those who were forgiven and never charged for similar events, but they knew they were wrong for their action.

Meanwhile, Rabuka is urging members of the public to support and be part of the government’s commitment towards the reconciliation and truth efforts as it will bring prosperity and growth in nation-building and development.