Pacific Islands a zone for peace and nuclear-free: Rabuka

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Pacific Island leaders must be mindful of the collective need for the region to be a zone of peace, non-aligned territories and nuclear-free.

Rabuka made this comment at the conclusion of the Melanesian Spearhead Group Leaders Summit in Vanuatu this week.

The Prime Minister says the leaders discussed a range of issues over the two-day summit, including developing a free trade agreement, collective security and economic arrangements as well as addressing the climate crisis.

“We had to discuss those, put our heads on paper as part of our communique and send it to the rest of the world. This is how concerned we are. Hopefully, they will sit up and listen and when we next meet at the next COP meeting, we will be very forthright in our request to cooperate with us.”

Rabuka says the Pacific Island countries must remain united in light of increasing rivalries of world superpowers, the United States and China to polarize the region into their camps.