Over 9000 marijuana plants uprooted in Kadavu, four arrested

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police have arrested four men who were allegedly camping in the highlands of Kadavu for four months, cultivating and harvesting marijuana.

They were arrested at the border of the Gasele and Rakiraki highlands in Kadavu.

Police say one of the suspects is from Naioti, Yale in Kadavu, and the others are from Navulo in Ovalau, Naviyago in Lautoka and Matacula in Tailevu.

A Southern Division Drug Operation team, after uprooting more than 9,000 marijuana plants from within the Gasele and Rakiraki highlands, came across the farm allegedly belonging to the four suspects.

More than 3,000 marijuana plants were uprooted, and initial inquiries revealed that the suspects had set up camp for a duration of four months.

The four will be escorted to Suva soon.

Police say drug operations are also focusing on those cultivating, manufacturing, and supplying illicit drugs, as well as those distributing in urban centres.