Over $10m paid out in compensation

The Accident Compensation Commission has disbursed over $10 million in compensation for deaths and injuries from January to September of this year.

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga highlighted this in his written response to Opposition Member of Parliament Naisa Tuinaceva when asked on the total compensation paid out by ACCF.

According to Turaga’s written response, the compensation was distributed among 382 applicants who suffered injuries or fatalities due to accidents.

For deaths, over three million dollars was paid out to 46 applicants while approximately seven million dollars was paid out to 336 applicants.

The ACCF is mandated to pay compensation to people who suffer injuries or deaths resulting from accidents and this is paid in lump sums.