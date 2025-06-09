New FCEF President pledges bold moves

source: Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation (FCEF) / Facebook

Eldon Eastgate has been elected President of the Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation, taking the helm at its 65th Annual General Meeting.

He states he is determined to advance members’ priorities by strengthening governance and upholding the Federation’s core principles.

Eastgate, who previously served as Vice President, brings extensive corporate and strategic experience to the Board.

He aims to reinforce FCEF’s role in driving business growth and supporting Fiji’s commercial sector.

The AGM also confirmed the return of Rowena Taito, Mike Spencer, Arvind Maharaj, and Himen Chandra to the Board, while new members Sandeep Chauhan and Karunesh Rao were welcomed.

Former President Vinay Narsey joins as Immediate Past President, and Fantasha Lockington, Poonam Kritika, Harvie Probert, Watisoni Nata and Jeetendra Rai continue their terms.

