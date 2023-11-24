Nabobo-Baba new FNU VC

Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba

The Fiji National University Council has appointed Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba as the Vice-Chancellor of the University.

This came into effect on Wednesday

Chancellor and Chair of the FNU Council, Semesa Karavaki, says Professor Nabobo-Baba was recruited following an extensive recruitment process.

Article continues after advertisement

Karavaki says Professor Nabobo-Baba has almost 40 years of work and experience in the international education and higher education and development sector.

He adds this combines academic, technical, and managerial experience with strong and effective leadership skills demonstrated in Fiji, the regional Pacific Islands and internationally.

Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba has a Doctorate in Education preceded by a gold medal Master of Arts degree in education.

The FNU Council looks forward to the FNU community’s continued support towards the Vice-Chancellor in her role.