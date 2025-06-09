Move away from old stuff, Rabuka tells Chaudhry

Mahendra Chaudhry (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has replied to Mahendra Chaudhry’s claim that the Supreme Court’s opinion makes the Indian community more vulnerable.

Rabuka says this is not true when you understand what a referendum really means.

He explains that in a referendum, every community gets to take part in the decision.

He says Indo-Fijians, like all other groups, vote as equal citizens, adding that any government wanting to change the Constitution must get support from the whole country.

The Prime Minister says this makes sure any changes are fair and include everyone.

He states that unfair or biased ideas would not pass.

Rabuka also says Chaudhry should stop making broad statements, especially when he does not have the support to speak for all Indo-Fijians.

Chaudhry believes that change should only happen through political talks and agreement but Rabuka says this usually means a few leaders making secret deals, giving a small group too much power to block changes.

He says this keeps Fiji stuck.

The Prime Minister says a referendum is the opposite of secret politics. It is open, clear, and lets the people have the final say.

This is true democracy, and the Coalition Government fully supports it.

He asks the Fiji Labour Party leader to move away from old-style politics and accept that Fiji might soon have its first referendum.

This would be a historic step that makes democracy stronger for every community, not weaker.

