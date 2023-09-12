Minister responds to Grace Road controversy

Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua (left), Former Fijian Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has expressed concerns regarding the government’s handling of the Grace Road case.

Sayed-Khaiyum is questioning the government’s decision to detain Daniel Kim, the President of Grace Road, in spite of existing court orders explicitly preventing his deportation.

He has stressed the importance of upholding court orders and the rule of law, emphasizing the potential repercussions for Fijian workers and investors.

The former AG also highlights the broader implications for investor confidence and the enforceability of business contracts.

He strongly urges the government to prioritize adherence to the Constitution, the rule of law, and the overall economic stability of the nation.

Sayed-Khaiyum has called on Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his government to ensure full compliance with court orders and other legal principles.

In a brief response to these concerns, Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua has stated that the government intends to appeal the court orders, citing their disagreement with the rulings. Tikoduadua also said that the investigation into Grace Road was initiated by the previous government but then halted.

Tikoduadua assures that the current government is actively investigating Grace Road and will rigorously follow due process in doing so.