Minister emphasizes town planning's vital role

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa emphasizes the significance of the Department of Town and Country Planning in the creation of thriving, well-functioning communities.

Speaking during the World Town Planning Day event in Suva, Nalumisa stressed that town planning serves as the cornerstone on which local governments base their strategic decisions, which have a profound impact on the lives of residents.

This includes addressing pressing concerns such as sustainable growth, disaster preparedness, and social equality.

Article continues after advertisement

Nalumisa adds while town planning is essential for meeting the immediate needs of communities, it faces challenges due to poor planning practices, which hinder overall development progress.

“Our vision is simple yet powerful, we aim to ensure that our future is meticulously planned, that our growth is sustainable, and that we build resilient town and cities.”

Nalumisa expresses appreciation for the planners, acknowledging their pivotal role in shaping towns, cities, and communities into vibrant, functional spaces for living, working, and leisure.