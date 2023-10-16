Minister concerned about technical worker migration

Public Works Minister, Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the continuous migration of technical workers, remains a huge challenge for the department.

Ro Filipe says the Fiji Roads Authority is currently making efforts to catch up on road maintenance.

“We’re not talking about clerical officers, we talking about technical people, which includes road engineers, road construction technical people, those who monitor and test the quality of materials. That’s very technical work and very specific and a lot of these people have moved out of Fiji.”

Ro Filipe says recovering the lost skills and experience will be a time-consuming endeavour.

For the immediate future, the Minister says the Public Works Department is concentrating on road rehabilitation, collaborating closely with the Fiji Roads Authority.

With a $5 million budget allocation, Ro Filipe says PWD is in the process of acquiring equipment to facilitate road work around the country, particularly in rural areas.