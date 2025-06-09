Man arrested for alleged police bribe attempt

[file photo]

A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe a police officer during a joint operation with the Land Transport Authority.

The incident took place along Queens Road near Koromumu yesterday.The man was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a routine check.

He allegedly offered $200 to the officer to release the vehicle. A search of the suspect reportedly uncovered dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The man was taken into custody and the substances were sent for analysis. Police state the arrest outline their zero-tolerance approach to corruption and illegal drugs.

Investigations are ongoing.

