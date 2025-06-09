Maathar Sangam women lead centennial countdown

The Then India Maathar Sangam Fiji is preparing for its centennial celebration.

The event highlights the role women play in sustaining the organization’s cultural legacy.

Hundreds of women gathered in Labasa for the Sangam’s first National Council Meeting, representing 20 branches nationwide.

National President Ranjili Ratnam said the meeting was a significant milestone as preparations intensify for the TISI Sangam Fiji Centennial Celebration in April next year.

“So we are the three executives and furthermore we are dealing with 24 clubs and today in the meeting there were 19 clubs present, four clubs were not able to make it and we have almost 10 clubs in overseas, Australia, New Zealand and America. USA will be participating for the first time. So the overseas teams, the clubs usually they come in the convention, whereas the local clubs, the 24 clubs are active throughout the year and we monitor them.”

TISI Sangam Chief Executive Jai Narayan also acknowledged the crucial role women play in Sangam operations particularly during temple functions, religious events and cultural displays.

“There are many activities that they take part in like we have got sports for them, so whole year they prepare for netball, volleyball and fun games. Yes, you’ll see the Maathar Sangam… they play netball, volleyball and fun games, and then the main objective of our organization is to promote culture.”

As the centennial approaches, the dedication of women continues to strengthen the Sangam’s cultural heritage and guide its future direction.

